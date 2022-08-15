Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday conferred gallantry medals to 156 policemen and meritorious services medals to five officers on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

“Jammu and Kashmir UT administration has announced Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 156 Police personnel have been conferred with the Gallantry Medals and five officers have been awarded Meritorious Service Medals,” Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police wrote on Twitter.

The police said the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been conferred upon SSPs Zubair Ahmad Khan, Ramesh Kumar Angral and Mumtaz Ahmed, Inspector Showkat Ahmad Zargar and ASI Sunil Jalla.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the awardees and their families. He also thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for recognising the professionalism and dedication of JKP officers and jawans," they added.

