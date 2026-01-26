Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday after he stepped on an old landmine, which likely drifted, sources said.

This happened during routine patrolling activity in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources.

Also Read | Chinese Manja Claims Another Life in Telangana: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed in Hyderabad While Riding Motorcycle With Father and Sister.

The soldier was wearing the anti-mine boots and is stable now, Indian Army sources told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Northeast Culture at Rashtrapati Bhavan Event; Claims He Ignored President Droupadi Murmu's Request to Wear Patka Twice (See Pics).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)