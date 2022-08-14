Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on the eve of Independence Day.

In a message, Sinha said the country is scripting an illustrious chapter in this 'Amrit Kaal Khand'.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Government Appoints 37 New High Court Judges on the Eve of I-Day; Surpasses Earlier Record of 126 to 138 in 2022.

"I pay my respectful homage to all the great men and women of our freedom movement. I salute the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, soldiers, jawans of Indian Army, paramilitary forces, who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation.

"All of us must strive for the realization of the dream of making a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu Kashmir," he said.

Also Read | Vinayak Mete To Be Cremated With State Honours in Beed on August 15.

In this 'Amrit Kaal Khand', let us all strengthen our resolve to build a Jammu and Kashmir free of fear, corruption and terrorism – one which our forefathers had dreamt of, where violence has no place, where social and religious harmony form the very core of the society, where women, children, youth, aged, poor and underprivileged have equal rights, and are equal partners in India's developmental journey, Sinha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)