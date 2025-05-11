Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here to inquire about the health of those injured in recent Pakistani shelling in different districts of the Union Territory, an official said.

A team of doctors briefed Sinha on the health condition of the injured residents of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts undergoing treatment at the hospital, an official spokesman said.

The lieutenant governor directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care and treatment to the injured.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and assured the affected families all possible assistance, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the lieutenant governor paid tributes to army braveheart Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the nation.

The soldier attained martyrdom during unprovoked firing by Pakistan in RS Pura sector of Jammu earlier on Saturday.

“Paid tributes to the Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the Nation. India will never forget his selfless service and supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” Sinha wrote on X.

