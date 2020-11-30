Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Kashmir experienced sub-zero night temperature on Monday as the mercury fell below the freezing point across the valley, officials said here.

In Srinagar, which had recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the mercury settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, they said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, they said.

Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the Union Territory.

According to officials, the minimum temperature was minus 1.3 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, minus 0.3 degree Celsius in Qazigund, and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 4.

