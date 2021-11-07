Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) In a first major sporting event post COVD-19 outbreak, over 1,200 people, including a large number of girls, took part in a marathon organised by the Army in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the event was a part of the 'Fit India' movement and to facilitate recognition of Rajouri on the national marathon circuit.

It was organised by the Army's Ace of Spades Division at Advance Landing Ground (ALG), Rajouri in three distance categories -- 15 km, 10 km, and 5 km with various categories as per their age groups, the spokesperson said.

More than 1,200 civilians from all walks of life and defence personnel, including women and girls, participated in the marathon, he said, adding that the event started with a warm-up Zumba session followed by the flag off.

“This was followed by a scintillating cultural programme consisting of performances, including jazz band, bhangra, khukri dance, gatka martial art, lezim dance, dog show and exhibition of martial arts which made the event an electrifying success,” the spokesperson said.

He said the event was graced by General Officer Commanding Ace of Spades Division Major General Rajeev Puri, Commander Ace of Spades Artillery Brigade Brigadier Rahul Thapliyal, Deputy Inspector General of BSF Rajouri, Dhirendra Singh Sindhu and other prominent military and civil dignitaries.

A total of 51 prizes worth Rs 4 lakh were awarded to the winners under various categories, the spokesperson said.

He said all participants were assured of a digital certificate of participation and 'finisher' medal.

The aim of the marathon was to spread awareness of the importance of physical fitness and endurance and to foster a spirit of adventure, camaraderie and brotherhood, the spokesperson said.

The event reinforced the Army's continued commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by bringing it on the national marathon circuit, he added.

