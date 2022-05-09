Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded four new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,54,113 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, three were from Jammu and one from Kashmir, they said. Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any new cases.

There are 56 active Covid cases, while the number of recovered patients is 4,49,306, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,751.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.

