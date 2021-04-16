Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, including 180 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,44,021, officials said.

Two more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 2,048, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 414 were reported from Jammu division and 730 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 407 cases, including 64 travellers, followed by 223 in Jammu district and 97 in Budgam district, they said.

The number of active cases has now reached 10,620 in union territory, while 1,31,353 patients have recovered from the infection so far, officials said.

