Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Three Army personnel lost their lives when their truck fell into a 200- to 300-metre-deep gorge near Battery Chashma on National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Vikram Parihar of Ramban, the truck was part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar along the National Highway when the incident happened.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pharmacist Beaten to Death With Sticks and Rods Inside Clinic in Barabanki, Land Dispute Suspected.

A swift rescue operation was launched, involving the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, and local volunteers.

Inspector Parihar added that deceased soldiers are being transported to the District Hospital in Ramban.

Also Read | Ramban Road Accident: Army Vehicle Plunges Into 700-Feet Deep Gorge at Battery Chashma in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 Soldiers Killed (Watch Videos).

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)