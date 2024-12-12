Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI)The Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed the second supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

After this, the four-day session of the assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the second supplementary budget, allocating a maximum outlay of Rs 6,390.55 crore to the women, child development and social security department to boost the government's flagship scheme Maiyan Samman Yojana.

Under this scheme, the state government initially provided Rs 1,000 per month to women between the age group of 18 and 50 years. The amount has been increased to Rs 2,500 per month from December.

Taking part in the debate on supplementary budget, BJP's Satyandra Nath Tiwary said that his party appreciated the initiative but is not happy with the way certain criteria were brought in post-election.

“During the election, the ruling party promised to give the benefit of Maiyan Samman to all women, but now it brought certain qualifying criteria. I don't think even one per cent of the women will be able to qualify the criteria,” he said.

Tiwary said that those who work for Krishi Sakhi and Pashu Mitra schemes get only Rs 1,500 remuneration.

“Now, they are leaving their jobs and enrolling themselves in Maiyan Samman scheme. They are saying if they can get Rs 2,500 without any work, why will they work for Rs 1,500,” he said.

Another BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal alleged that the government has slashed the budget for agriculture, higher education, health and tribal welfare to fund Maiya Samman Yojana.

As many as ten members participated in the debate on the supplementary budget.

Replying to them, the finance minister said that no department has surrendered funds.

“Jharkhand saw two consecutive elections —parliamentary and assembly, due to which around five months of the fiscal went under model code of conduct. This has impacted the revenue expenditure and generation. Many departments said that they would not be able to spend the allocated budget for 2024-25,” he said.

Kishore said that fulfilling people's aspirations is the government's duty.

After the debate, the supplementary budget was passed through voice vote.

The Speaker, then, adjourned the House sine die and said that the first session of the sixth Jharkhand assembly was fruitful.

