Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) Hours after the ED summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in an alleged illegal mining case, members of the ruling UPA coalition decided to launch a state-wide protest against the "attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government".

A two-hour meeting of the UPA -- comprising the JMM, the Congress and the RJD -- was held at the CM's residence here in the evening, shortly after the summons was served by the agency.

JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar, following the meeting, said a decision to give a "befitting reply" to the BJP-led Centre, which is "hatching conspiracies using probe agencies", was taken by the leaders of the ruling alliance.

"The UPA has decided to oppose BJP move... We will unmask the conspiracy hatched by the BJP, generate awareness among people about it," he said.

"We will stage a protest on November 5 against these attempts to destabilise the government. I will tell people that efforts are being made to disrupt the outreach programmes launched by Jharkhand government for their welfare," the JMM MLA said.

JMM workers said that they will assemble at Soren's residence on Thursday to show solidarity with him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Soren for questioning on November 3 in an alleged illegal mining case in the state.

The 47-year-old leader has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency at its regional office in Hinoo area of Ranchi at 11 am on Thursday.

Soren, also the JMM executive president, faces the threat of disqualification as an MLA with the ruling BJP seeking his dismissal.

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the Election Commission, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion".

Though the EC's opinion has not yet been made official, sources in Raj Bhavan said the poll panel has recommended the CM's disqualification as an MLA.

The Soren government had last month won the confidence vote in the Assembly by a comfortable margin amid apprehensions that MLAs of the ruling JMM and the Congress would be poached to bring down the current regime in the state.

Meanwhile, the state secretariat has released a list of upcoming programmes of the CM, according to which Soren is scheduled to be in Chhattisgarh for a tribal dance festival.

