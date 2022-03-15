Ranchi, Mar 15 (PTI) With the rising number of fatalities due to elephant attacks in the state, the Jharkhand government is considering a proposal to enhance ex gratia to Rs 6.5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed by jumbos, a minister said in the assembly on Tuesday.

The government now gives compensation to the tune of Rs 4 lakh to families of those killed in elephant attacks.

"A proposal to increase the compensation amount to Rs 6.5 lakh from Rs 4 lakh for families of those killed by elephants is under consideration and we will very soon take a decision," Minister Champai Soren said.

He was replying to a question by Congress legislator Naman Bixal Kongari during the Question Hour on steps taken by the government to address the issue.

Soren, who holds the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, and Backward Class Welfare portfolio, said efforts are being taken to prevent marauding elephants from entering agricultural fields by massive plantation in their habitats and providing them adequate drinking water sources through construction of check dams.

Altogether 5.06 lakh saplings have been planted in Simdega area besides building check dams to prevent elephants from straying into human habitats.

Kongari said elephants from the Saranda forest have migrated to Simdega and damaged crops and properties.

He also said an elephant from a herd of pachyderms killed several persons recently and accused the forest department of not being taken any action.

The legislator also mentioned he would hold demonstrations if steps are not taken to address his concern and help people in villages of Simdega.

Echoing him, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari said a herd of 10-11 elephants has entered agricultural land in villages of Jamtara but no measure has been taken.

He claimed that around 10 people are killed by elephant attacks every year in Jamtara.

The minister assured him of taking steps to address the issue and said members of gram samitis and forest department personnel will hold regular meetings to come out with solutions.

