Ranchi, Apr 10 (PTI) JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom on Wednesday said he would fight the Lok Sabha elections from Rajmahal as an Independent candidate, a day after the party re-nominated its incumbent MP Vijay Hansdak from the seat.

Hembrom, the MLA of Borio -- one of the six assembly segments that form the Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency, said he would continue to work for JMM even if he wins the elections.

"The chance of Hansdak's victory is negligible. His loss would dent the image of the party in the Santhal region and I do not want that. So, I have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the seat. I am hopeful about winning," he told reporters.

"Even Congress leaders had said that it would be tough to win this seat if the incumbent MP was nominated again. During Kalpana Soren's Udhwa visit, people had given written complaints against Hansdak to her," he claimed.

Hembrom said that he thought the party would change the candidate, but Hansdak's name was announced on Tuesday.

"Then, I had no choice but to contest the polls," he said.

Hembrom said that many people advised him to meet Kalpana Soren over the issue.

"But, why should I talk to her, what is her position in the party? I would rather prefer to meet Basant Soren, the younger son of Shibu Soren," he said.

Hembrom said that after the death of Durga Soren, the eldest son of Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren got the opportunity to become the chief minister.

"When Hemant Soren went to jail, the opportunity should have been passed on to Basant Soren or Sita Soren, the wife of Durga Soren. But, she (Sita) had to leave the party," he said.

"I know I would have no place in the party. But, I would be working for the JMM, if I win. I have also decided not to leave the party. I am called a rebel in the party but I am not. The rebels are those who have worked against the principles of the party," he said.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the party would soon take a decision on the development.

"The high command will take the final decision on the matter. We will comment after the party's decision," he told PTI.

The BJP has fielded its former state president Tala Marandi against Hansdak in Rajmahal.

Hansdak had won the seat by a margin of 99,195 votes in the last elections.

