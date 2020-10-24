Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 99,045 as 435 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 862, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from East Singhbhum district and one from Godda, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 103, followed by Bokaro at 65 and West Singhbhum at 46.

Jharkhand now has 6,055 active coronavirus cases, while 92,128 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 28,162 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

