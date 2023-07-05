Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jul 5 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case of June 2019.

Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob. A video showed that he was purportedly made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He later died.

Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27.

The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

