Patna, July 5: The skill development mission of Bihar is grabbing eyeballs on social media, thanks to its peculiar acronym, which nearly resembles the kinky term 'BDSM'.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's initiative Bihar Skill Development Mission (BSDM) has gone viral on the internet, and netizens are making sure they understand what it is before using similar names to confuse it. What Is BDSM Sex? Everything You Need To Know About the Kink Related to Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadism and Masochism.

What is BSDM?

The Bihar Skill Development Mission, or BSDM, was established in 2010 and only recently became well-known after an online employment portal posted a YouTube awareness video about it.

The mission's official website states that its goal is to improve the system's capacity and capability to provide the youth with high-quality skill training and professional knowledge in order to increase their employability and close the skill gap in order to meet the growing demand for skilled labour.

Why the Initiative Went Viral?

BSDM reminded online users of BDSM, an abbreviation for bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism, and masochism, which refers to a variety of sexual preferences that typically connect to the enjoyment of physical control, psychological control, and/or suffering.

Bihar's BSDM Scheme Goes Viral

BSDM = BDSM in Bihar Because even after doing the course one will be Bonded to poverty and Submissive to caste discrimination 😑😑😑 https://t.co/hH3W0NADbU — Himanshu Raj (@iamhimanshu_raj) July 4, 2023

Yeah, it reads BSDM! Don’t swap the alphabets please or add alphabets to it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W0x3RpIvYl — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) July 5, 2023

Twitter users urged one another to double-check the acronym and pay attention to the alphabet's placement since if they are mixed up, the acronym would read quite differently. Modi Government Offering Free Recharge Under 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

On the microblogging site Twitter, many had hilarious reactions to this.

