Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 13 (PTI) The death of a 24-year-old woman passenger after falling from a running train in Jharkhand was not an accident as was initially thought, but a murder committed by her husband, a police officer said on Friday.

The husband, identified as Mahadev Singh, was arrested.

Police recovered the body of Juhi Devi near Tori-Chetar station in Latehar district on Thursday, Officer-in-Charge of Chandwa police station Randhir Singh said.

Mahadev had reported the matter at Dhurki police station in Garwah, his home district, claiming that his wife had fallen from the train by accident.

The GRP handed over the case to the district police.

Mahadev broke down during intense questioning and admitted that he had pushed his wife from the running train leading to her death, the police officer said.

Mahadev who did so to pass it as an accident told the police that a family dispute was the reason for the murder.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

