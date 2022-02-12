Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said new policies and the decisions taken by his administration will help carpet exports from the union territory to cross Rs 2,000 crore in five years.

"We have launched the first-of-its-kind QR code-based mechanism for certification and labelling of handmade carpets of J&K. New policies and decisions of the government will also take J&K's carpet exports to Rs 1,000 crore in three years and it will cross Rs 2,000 crore in five years from now,” Sinha told reporters here.

Sharing the government's vision on various development and administrative issues, he said, "We have rolled out the J&K Sports Policy-2022 which focuses on creating world class infrastructure, coaching, and varied opportunities of growth in sports."

He said it also offers government jobs and cash rewards from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore for exceptional achievements by sportspersons.

The Lt Governor lauded doctors, health workers, paramedics, health department, district administration and the people of J&K for their efforts in the fight against Covid pandemic.

Appreciating the hard work and dedication of ASHA workers during the pandemic and vaccination drive, the Lt Governor announced Rs 1,000 per month incentive for three months for 12,789 ASHA workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the issue of withdrawal of posts referred to Public Services Commission and Service Selection Board before October 31, 2019, the Lt Governor said only the posts where selections have not been made and results have not been declared were withdrawn.

"In some cases, there are referred posts which have remained stuck since 2004. Now, recruitment rules, reservation laws have been changed. Some posts were also transferred to the Union Territory of Ladakh,” he said, adding that withdrawal of these posts was essential to ensure transparent and merit-based recruitment.

He said fresh advertisement will be issued within two months to fill these posts.

The Lt Governor also announced one-time relaxation to the aspirants who had already applied for the withdrawn posts. “This will ensure equal opportunity to all.”

“We have ensured free, fair, and merit-based selections in the recruitment process. The pending 3000 Class-IV posts will be filled within two months on merit basis,” he added.

The Lt Governor asked the aspirants to not get misled. “We are sensitive to the concerns of our people, our youth. They can reach out to my office, or the office of any senior officers and their issues will be redressed on merit.”

On the Government's endeavours to promote industries and business sectors in the UT, the Lt Governor said that the global investors are eager to invest in J&K.

"Since Independence, J&K had received a meagre Rs 14,000 crore investment, and now the New Industrial Development Scheme aims to bring more than Rs 70,000 crore worth of investment in the UT,” he said.

The Lt Governor said that e-tendering and transparency have expedited the project implementation in the UT.

“Now, we are eyeing to complete around 45,000 projects in 2021-22 which is three times the ones completed in previous years,” he said.

