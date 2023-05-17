Poonch/Jammu, May 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) on Wednesday started a bus service between Srinagar and Poonch via the Mughal road.

The fare for the deluxe bus service from Poonch in the Jammu region to Srinagar in the Kashmir region of the Union Territory has been fixed at Rs 398, officials said.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: India's April Heatwaves Were ’30 Times More Likely' Due of Climate Change, Say Scientists.

The service was a demand of people of both regions, they said and added that at present, one bus will be operated on a daily basis.

The trial run of the service was flagged of Poonch Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasin M Choudhary. The officials said more buses will be run on the route after considering the the response of the people to the service.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Corruption Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on CBI Plea in Case Against Karnataka Pradesh Congress President to July 14.

The DC said a detailed stage carriage fare has been fixed for the benefit of the people.

The Mughal road is an alternate route connecting Jammu with Kashmir, besides the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)