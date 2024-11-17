Jamtara (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday claimed that his alliance government was standing like a mountain in the state and the BJP was unable to shake it despite its nefarious design to topple it.

He claimed that they put him behind bars to topple his government but could not shake it.

"The unity of coalition partners is essential to protect the Constitution of the country and keep agenda-less BJP out of power,", Soren said at a public meeting at Jamtara in support of INDI block candidates in the ensuing assembly poll.

Attacking the saffron party, Soren questioned what BJP did for adivasis, farmers, and poor people of the state. They did "nothing".

"We have delivered for the betterment of people, who are availing benefits of the government's welfare schemes like 'Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your government at your doorstep) where government officials visit the doorstep of people to solve their problems," Soren said.

"All top BJP leaders camped in Jharkhand. They are desperate for power but we have succeeded in keeping them away from power for the last five years", he said.

Soren alleged that the BJP was eyeing the minerals, jal, jungle and zamin (water, forest and land) of Jharkhand.

He said Jharkhand is 24 years old and should have been the richest state of the country. Migration should have been stopped but these problems cropped up because of the "wrong policies" of the previous BJP government, Soren claimed.

Soren appealed to the people to vote for JMM led alliance to strengthen his government.

