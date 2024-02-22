Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance convened a meeting to strategise for the upcoming Budget session of the Jharkhand assembly, scheduled to commence on Friday.

At the meeting held here on Thursday, the leaders of the ruling party expressed readiness to address all queries raised by the opposition during the session.

The opposition has outlined its plan to focus on several issues, including the leak of the JSSC Combine Graduate Level (CGL) examination paper and corruption allegations against former chief minister Hemant Soren.

Following the meeting, Congress legislator Shilpi Neha Tirkey highlighted the significance of the budget session, noting that it would be the last session before the Lok Sabha elections and crucial decisions would be made.

Chief Minister Champai Soren affirmed the government's preparedness to respond to all queries from the opposition, expressing optimism that the budget session would be productive.

Leader of the opposition Amar Bauri emphasised their intention to prioritise issues affecting the people of the state.

He said their demand include a CBI probe into the leaked JSSC-CGL examination paper and corruption allegations against the former CM.

The JSSC CGL examination paper was leaked ahead of the scheduled examination on January 28, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

