Seraikela, Apr 13 (PTI) The JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Chief Minister Champai Soren claimed on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed the BJP will not be able to win a single seat in the state.

"JMM and our partners are prepared for the polls," he said.

Soren was visiting his constituency of Seraikela. During the visit, he addressed booth-level JMM workers of Gamariah and Adityapur.

