Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey on Sunday said the party is demanding 12 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He added that two senior JMM leaders will meet the Bihar LoP and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to discuss the seat allocation.

The Election Commision of India is reviewing preparedness in the Bihar and has been meeting with political parties.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man With Over 50 Criminal Cases Joins Online Court Hearing in Undergarments, Drinks and Smokes; Arrested.

On Sunday, the second day of its two-day visit to Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reviewed the preparedness of enforcement agencies for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, held a meeting in Patna today with the heads and nodal officers of various enforcement agencies to assess coordination and readiness for ensuring free, fair, and inducement-free elections in the State.

Also Read | Landslide in West Bengal: 13 Killed After Landslides in Darjeeling and Sukhia Area Following Torrential Rain; Iron Bridge Collapses in Mirik (See Pics and Videos).

Yesterday, the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a detailed and comprehensive review in Patna. The Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal and senior officials of the Commission were also present.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Bihar Assembly polls anytime soon. The review follows the publication of the final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections on September 30, marking the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to the ECI, the total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, compared to 7.89 crore as of June 24 this year.

The electoral battle in Bihar is largely anticipated to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats -- BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents -- while the Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Political activity has intensified across the State, with parties trading charges and ramping up campaigns ahead of the high-stakes election. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)