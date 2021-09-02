New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday congratulated its alumnus Sharad Kumar for winning a bronze medal in high jump at Tokyo Paralympics, and said the varsity looks forward to celebrate his accomplishment at the campus.

Calling Sharad's achievement an “inspirational story”, the varsity said Kumar, who belongs to Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, had suffered a paralytic attack at the tender age of 18 months, "but his dedication, determination and grit took him to one of the highest festivals of sports--Olympics".

"Sharad's desire to succeed in life brought him from Bihar to JNU where he did his MA in International Politics from the School of International Studies. The stories of his fortitude with which he trained himself to be an international athlete will become legends for our future generations," the varsity said in a statement.

It also saluted his parents for their support and inspiration to “facilitate his education and sports training which enabled him to leap by 1.83 metres to grab the bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics".

"Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rejoices the fact that one of its graduates has brought so much prestige and happiness to the entire country through his remarkable feat. JNU congratulates Sharad Kumar and his parents and associates as well as it looks forward to welcoming him in the campus to celebrate with him his achievement," the statement added.

