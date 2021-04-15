New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday announced extension of the last date for submission of thesis by M Phil, M Tech and Ph D students.

The university in December last year had given an extension of six months till June 30 for submission of thesis by the research scholars.

In a notice dated April 9, the university announced that all the terminal M Phil, M Tech and Ph D students will be able to submit their thesis by December 31 this year.

"In pursuance of UGC Public Notice No.F.1-10/2020 (CPPP-1), dated 16 March, 2021 and in continuation of JNU Circular No. Eval./10/AC/2020, dated 10 December, 2020, a further extension of six months beyond 30.06.2021, i.e. till 31 December, 2021 has been granted for submission of thesis by terminal M.Phil/M.Tech/Ph.D students of the university, including students registered under 9(b).

"In addition, the extension will also be applicable to all other terminal M.Phil/M.Tech/Ph.D students, whose thesis are due for submission by 30 June, 2021," it said.

The varsity has also granted extension of six months for submission of "evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences, wherever applicable".

However, the tenure of fellowship of M.Phil/Ph.D will remain the same, it added.

