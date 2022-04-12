New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): As many as 48 young men and 22 women members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained by Delhi Police on Monday when they gathered on Jai Singh Road as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was in force in the area.

"They were asked to leave the place but they violated the lawful direction. As many as 48 males and 22 females are detained. No woman protestor was handled by male police officers and no one was manhandled," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth.

They are detained at Tughlak Road, Chankyapuri and Parliament Street Police Station, he added.

On Sunday night, a scuffle between two student groups was reported at JNU allegedly over serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami. The police on Monday registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint),509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. (ANI)

