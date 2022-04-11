New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): About 20 to 30 protestors from All India Students Association (AISA) were detained by Delhi Police in the Ashoka Road area on Monday. They had come to protest in front of the Delhi Police headquarters (PHQ) against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence on Sunday.

Protestors were detained near Sardar Patel Bhawan when they were heading toward Police Headquarters. They were taken in two buses to different police stations in New Delhi. According to protesters, ABVP members who were involved in the attack should be behind bars. "We are here to save secularism. In JNU, students have the right to religious freedom but yesterday's incident shocked us all. All ABVP members should be arrested, " protestors claimed.

The police said they have not given any permission to protest and since the morning, they had deployed forces including Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), CRPF in front of PHQ to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

On Sunday night, a scuffle between two student groups was reported at JNU allegedly over serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami. The police on Monday registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint),509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. (ANI)

