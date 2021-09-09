New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the varsity has been ranked second-best in the country among research institutes as teachers and students continued with their work despite a "debilitating" COVID-19 pandemic.

IISc in Bengaluru was ranked one among research institutes in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Education Ministry. However, in the overall NIRF rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was in the top spot, while JNU was ninth.

The university slipped by a spot in the overall rankings to ninth place. Last year, it was eighth and in 2019, the university had grabbed the seventh spot.

"We feel really happy that despite the globally debilitating COVID-19 pandemic, JNU teachers and students have put in their entire effort and energy in continuing with their research and teaching in all sincerity. We draw immense satisfaction from the innovative research and teaching programmes JNU has launched over the past five years," Kumar said.

JNU continues to remain as the number one central university in the country, the varsity said in a statement.

It said that the ranking of the educational institutions are based on a highly credible set of parameters that include teaching, learning, research, outreach and many more.

