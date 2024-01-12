New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratistha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit referred to the event as the "resurgence" of Indian civilization.

Pandit told ANI on Friday said she will also celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' at her home. "The Ram Mandir movement is a movement of self-pride & self-esteem. It is a resurgence of the Indian civilisation and the Bharatiya identity for every human being and Indian. Lord Ram is a symbol of unity in diversity. I will celebrate it (Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha') at my home. As a citizen, an academician, I am proud of my civilisation because it is one of the greatest civilisations," said Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. Meanwhile, Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Aaodhya, the temple's construction committee and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu at her residence on Friday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dead While Carrying Out 'Operational Task' in Baramulla District.

The invitation was handed over by Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar and RSS leader Ram Lal.

On Thursday, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar and Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra extended an invitation of the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Also Read | NASA Postpones Artemis III Mission Till at Least 2026.

Dhankhar said he would convey a suitable time to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the VHP have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)