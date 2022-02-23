New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday staged a protest at the Banga Bhawan here over the West Bengal government's "laxity" in dealing with student leader Anish Khan's death case.

Khan, 28, died on February 18 after he was allegedly pushed off from the third floor of his house in Howrah near Kolkata by four people dressed in uniforms of police and civic volunteers, according to his family.

He was a vocal critic of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government and was at the forefront of many protests.

"The JNUSU condemns the TMC-led West Bengal government and its hypocrisy and authoritarian complicity which have been exposed by its laxity in ensuring justice for Anish Khan. We demand that justice be ensured for Anish's family," the JNUSU said in a statement, demanding action against the culprits.

The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Khan's death. His family, however, is demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

The JNUSU said it also held protests against the recent crackdown by authorities in West Bengal on protesters in the Deocha Pachami region of Birbhum district.

On February 20, following a peaceful public meeting against the proposed mining project in Deocha Pachami, nine people were arrested by the police. They have been arrested for their involvement in building up a movement against "illegal" land grabbing, the protection of livelihoods and against environmental degradation that will be caused by the proposed mining project, it said.

The students' body demanded the immediate release of those arrested and the withdrawal of cases registered against them.

