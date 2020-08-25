New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Monday held a protest, demanding the postponement of registration, better mess facilities and phased return of students who have left the campus in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing masks, a few students gathered outside the office of the Dean of Students after the JNUSU joint secretary and security convener had a discussion with the DoS.

"The main issues included the discrepancies in the mess bill, better mess facility, inability of students to clear mess dues due to pending scholarships, phased return of students with a priority for those with submission and those who are stranded, and the need to develop isolation facilities in JNU for COVID-19 protection," the JNUSU said.

Mess fees cannot be paid until the scholarships of students are disbursed properly, the JNUSU said, adding the Dean said that he would speak to the higher authorities about extension of registration dates.

On the demand for providing breakfasts in hostels, the DoS assured that it would be started from the beginning of September, the JNUSU said.

During the discussion, the issue of phased return of students, especially for research scholars who are supposed to submit their papers in December and are not being granted any extension, was also raised.

"The dean has informed that the demand is in process and the first batch of students shall be recalled to the campus in the upcoming month.

"In addition, the administration will write to the Delhi government for providing testing and screening facilities for returning students," the JNUSU said.

The JNUSU also demanded use of open free spaces for quarantining students as and when necessary.

The JNUSU also put forward students' demand to refund Rs 1800-3600 charged during registration for the Winter Semester 2020.

