Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over job assurance letter to daughter of additional district development commissioner (ADDC), Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa who lost his life in Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in May, an official said.

Sinha handed over the job assurance letter to Mareesa Thapa in presence of her mother Meenakshi Kundan Thapa at Raj Bhawan here, the official said.

According to the job assurance letter, the daughter of the slain officer will be appointed an Assistant Law Officer after completion of her studies.

The J-K Lt Governor expressed his solidarity with the family of Thapa and reaffirmed the commitment of the administration to providing all possible assistance.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Thapa was among 28 persons killed in a wave of artillery shelling, and missiles and drone strikes by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir during operation Sindoor between May 7 and 10.

