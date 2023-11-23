New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Defence Ministry along with two other bodies organised a job fair at Dundahera Military Station, Gurugram, on Thursday, to bring the ex-servicemen seeking re-employment and the job providers on a single platform.

The MoD organised the fair in collaboration with the Directorate General of Resettlement and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Also Read | Earnings From Gaming in India: Over 45% of Serious Gamers Earning Between 6 to 12 Lakh Per Annum in 2023, Says Report.

Around 33 companies participated in the fair offering a total of 1,326 vacancies.

Nearly 1,200 ex-servicemen from Army, Air Force, and Navy registered as job seekers at the fair. Two more such fairs are scheduled to take place in Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam in the coming month.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Assam: Tuskers Kill Four Including Two Children in Karbi Anglong.

The ex-servicemen selected would be gainfully employed in various positions ranging from senior supervisors, mid/senior level managers to strategic planners and project directors.

"The event was beneficial for both Corporate and the Veterans. While the veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service, the Corporates were benefited by hiring from a group of experienced, disciplined and trained individuals,"the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Various Entrepreneurship models were also presented by Corporate companies during the Job Fair," it added.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, DG(R) who was the chief guest of the event. Brig RC Katoch, Station Commander, Delhi Cantt and Brig V K Jha, ADG, DRZ (West) were also present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)