Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 17 (ANI): People erupted in anger after the idol of Chamunda, a local deity, was allegedly stolen from the ancient Chamunda Mata temple in Mandore on Friday night.

The temple came up during the Pratihar dynasty, sources said.

Jaswant Singh, a social worker, said after paying obeisance and performing a puja at the temple on Friday, the devotees went home.

However, the alleged theft took place thereafter.

He said suspected thieves broke in and stole the ancient idol.

A large number of people rushed to the spot and Mandore police was informed of the incident.

Speaking to ANI, ADCP Nazim Ali said, "The ancient Chamunda Mata temple is nestled in the forests of Mandore. We were informed that the ancient idol was stolen in the dead of night. We have put together police teams to track down the culprits and bring them to book. A chadar placed on a nearby tomb was also found stolen. An investigation is underway and the culprits will be rounded up soon." (ANI)

