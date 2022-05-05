Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI): A total of 211 people have been arrested in connection with incidents of communal clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur ahead of Eid celebrations that left several people injured while 19 cases have been registered, said police.

Of the 211, 191 have been arrested under section 151 of the India Penal Code (IPC).

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that the situation in Jodhpur is under control and ensured that steps are being taken to maintain law and order.

"Situation in Jodhpur is under control. Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace, law and order. A total of 211 persons have been arrested so far, and out of these 191 arrested were under section 151 and 20 persons in other cases," the Rajasthan DGP said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jodhpur, Chakravarti Singh Rathore said that the investigation is being done from every angle. "We will produce the arrested accused before the court to demand their police custody," he added.

The curfew imposed in Jodhpur Commissionerate area on May 3 has been extended till May 6.

Tension gripped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

Following the incident, Jodhpur Police issued orders imposing a curfew besides suspending mobile internet services to check the spread of rumours.

The situation was brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday with heavy deployment of police but tension escalated again in the morning after prayers at an Eidgah. Shops, vehicles and houses were pelted with stones near the Jalori gate area. (ANI)

