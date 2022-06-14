New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Sweden will host business leaders and decision-makers on June 20 and 21 at a 'Join Sweden Summit' which the Swedish envoy here said is a "very timely opportunity" to form new partnerships and spur new investments for sustainable growth in his country and India.

The event will be conducted in hybrid mode, including face-to-face interactions as well as live broadcasts to a wider online audience, connecting hundreds of companies, think tanks and industry leaders from across the globe, the Swedish Embassy here said in a statement.

The summit in Stockholm will receive around 150 foreign and 100 Swedish guests, whereas the digital broadcast is open to anyone who wants to learn more about the business landscape in Sweden, the statement said.

The one-of-a-kind event will focus on exploring collaborative innovation to drive the digital and green transition, it said.

The summit will act as a platform to connect global game-changers with Swedish industry leaders, government ministers and authorities, potential partners, and research and innovation institutes at national and regional levels.

The two-day event, with the overarching theme of 'Pioneer the Possible', will highlight the competitive strengths of Sweden's business community in the green and digital transition.

Speaking about the summit, Swedish envoy Klas Molin said Sweden is at the forefront of the green and digital transition in areas such as mobility, clean energy and smart manufacturing – all key to sustainable growth.

"In our bilateral cooperation with India, innovation and sustainability are key components. I see Join Sweden Summit as a very timely opportunity to form new partnerships and spur new investments for sustainable growth in both our countries," he said.

Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world and a pioneer of system-wide solutions that are shaping tomorrow's smart and sustainable societies, Molin said.

"We warmly welcome international business(es) to come, explore and leverage Sweden's collaborative and open business environment," he said.

Leaders from 11 leading markets such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have been invited to partake in the event.

It aims to strengthen the collaboration required for the new green industrial era, the statement said.

On the event's significance for Indian companies, Cecilia Oskarsson, Sweden's Trade Commissioner to India, said, "According to EY CEO Survey 2022, the majority of Indian CEOs are looking at sustainability and digitalisation as primary drivers of competitive advantages. India has also pledged to become carbon neutral by 2070."

"This will require huge investments in sustainable technologies. Sweden, as the second most innovative country globally, according to Global Innovation Index 2021, is a key source to access technologies and innovations required by Indian companies to drive their transformational agenda," Oskarsson said.

