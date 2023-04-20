Gopeshwar (U'khand), Apr 20 (PTI) The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti on Thursday temporarily withdrew its 107-day agitation following a written assurance from the district administration to look into its demands.

There will be no agitation for the next 20 days, Samiti convenor Atul Sati said.

Also Read | Deepika Misra, Wing Commander, Becomes First IAF Woman To Get Gallantry Award (Watch Video).

Sati was was the first to raise the land subsidence issue in Joshimath.

It was decided to withdraw the agitation for the time being after a written assurance from the Joshimath subdivisional magistrate to look into the Samiti's 11-point list of demands, Sati added.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert for India: El Nino May Spur Deadly Heat Waves and Droughts in India, Says World Meteorological Organisation.

On May 11, the Samiti will review the action taken by the administration and decide its future course of action, he said.

The Samiti had threatened to boycott the yatra to Badrinath on its opening day on April 27 if positive steps were not taken to fulfil its demands.

The Samiti's 11-point list of demands includes the permanent scrapping of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel power and the Helang-Marwadi bypass road projects that, it feels, are responsible for the subsidence crisis in Joshimath. It has also demanded that the entire town be declared disaster-hit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)