Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while reviewing the ongoing relief work in Joshimath at the secretariat demanded expeditious planning and treatment to be conducted as soon as the reports of all the technical institutions and scientists regarding the causes of the land subsidence in Joshimath are received.

Demanding a report from the district magistrate, the Chief Minister on Thursday said, "District Magistrate Chamoli should send the report to the government as soon as possible after taking suggestions from the local people. Suggestions should be taken after meeting the people there for displacement."

The Chief Minister expressed the need for better arrangements for the people who will be displaced from the affected area in Joshimath.

He instructed the officers to develop an action plan in a phased manner for cities in the state that do not have proper drainage plans and sewer systems.

According to the Chief Minister, the cities should be marked category-wise.

Secretary of Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha said, "In the preliminary investigation report of National Hydrology (NIH), the water seeping in Joshimath and the tunnel water of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) project are different."

"The situation will be clear after the reports of other central agencies and the final report of NIH come," he added.

According to Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, 258 families in the landslide-affected area of Joshimath had been accommodated in relief camps and all necessary facilities are being provided to them.

He added that both water discharge and silt in the affected area have also reduced drastically.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Dr S.S. Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Bardhan, Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Additional Secretary Savin Bansal, Anand Srivastava and concerned officers were also present.

Amid fears around the sinking of the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, Disaster Management Secretary Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha on Tuesday said a deadline has been given to various central technical institutions to compile a study report of the area affected by subsidence.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sinha said a total of 2,190 people in Joshimath and 2,205 in Pipalkoti have been shifted to temporary relief camps.

The Disaster Management secretary added that the land of the Horticulture Department near TCP crossroad of Joshimath has been identified for the construction of model pre-fabricated huts for people rescued from the subsidence-hit areas.

On the demolition of buildings that have developed cracks, Sinha said, "As many as 15 such buildings have been identified at JP Colony of Joshimath and the demolition work will start soon."

Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages for the affected families of Joshimath. (ANI)

