Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): A journalist working for proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested with two grenades in Srinagar here on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said.

According to sources, the journalist was earlier arrested in 2019.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 To Be Launched Tomorrow During Galaxy Unpacked Event.

"Adil was working for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His associate Zahid Nazar, who escaped from the site, had recently come out of jail. He was also arrested in an explosives-related case of Police Station Khrew," police sources added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Constitutional Amendment Bill 2021: Lok Sabha Passes Key Bill to Restore States’ Power to Make Their Own OBC Lists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)