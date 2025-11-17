Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while inaugurating the National Press Day celebration, emphasised that maintaining political, social and cultural harmony is one of the foremost responsibilities of journalists, who serve as the mirror of society. He stated that the role of journalists is vital in shaping public perception and strengthening democratic values.

Addressing the programme organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department at the Sukanta Academy Auditorium on Sunday, the Chief Minister said journalism, though a profession, is best pursued with a sense of duty towards society. He noted that accurate news dissemination is an art that requires commitment, skill and integrity.

Highlighting the significance of newspapers and media organisations, Saha stressed that freedom of speech and expression form the lifeblood of journalism. However, he added that these freedoms must be exercised responsibly. He urged journalists to remain vigilant, ensure factual reporting and uphold credibility, especially as misinformation continues to spread rapidly.

"With the growing prevalence of misinformation on social media, he stated that all stakeholders must work together to overcome this challenge. Journalists of Tripura are in no way inferior in quality when compared to journalists from other states", said Saha.

Saha called upon senior journalists to conduct monthly workshops to help young media professionals refine their skills and reinforce ethical journalism practices. He said that such initiatives would strengthen the overall media ecosystem.

Referring to the murders of two journalists in the state in previous years, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring justice for them. He also assured that the administration is dedicated to safeguarding journalists' dignity and safety. The ICA Department has formed several committees for journalists' welfare, and their recommendations will be implemented in phases, he added.

The event was attended by Executive Editor Manas Pal, Editor Shanit Debroy, Agartala Press Club President Pranab Sarkar, ICA Secretary Dr P. K. Chakraborty and ICA Director Bimbisar Bhattacharjee. Two senior journalists, Pranamay Saha of Amarpur and Anupam Bhattacharjee of Kailashahar, were felicitated with shawls, mementos and financial honorariums for their contributions. (ANI)

