India News | JP Nadda Directs State BJP Units of Northeast States to Provide All Possible Help in Flood-affected Areas

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As multiple northeast states reel under the devastating floods, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda directed all the state units of the party and karyakartas to "provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines."

Expressing concern for the people affected by the floods, Nadda wrote on X, "Deeply concerned for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeastern states. I have directed BJP state units and Karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines. I urge everyone in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories from local authorities."

Several northeastern states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are grappling with a worsening flood situation following days of relentless rainfall, leading to overflowing rivers and inundation of low-lying areas.

Earlier today in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur district to take stock of the flood situation. He inspected the flood-affected areas of Amtala and Barbila, as well as the submerged areas by the Pahumara River, and interacted with affected residents to understand their situation.

Notably, in Sikkim, three army personnel died after heavy rains triggered a landslide and struck the military camp at Chaten in Lachen town.

The Teesta river surged by 35-40 feet, snapping regional connectivity, after a cloud burst and incessant rainfall in Sikkim, which triggered widespread devastation, severely damaging critical roads and bridges.

In view of the grim situation, Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has swiftly launched rescue and restoration operations in the Gangtok-Chungthang and Chungthang-Lachen/Lachung sectors. (ANI)

