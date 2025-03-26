New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda on Wednesday met with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and held a discussion over judiciary accountability on the issue of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

Both leaders said they would discuss within the party and get back to him about what exactly they would want, the sources said.

A day after meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar apprised the House today that a "very fruitful interaction" took place regarding any concerns one might have regarding the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).

He said that the "deliberations were consensual, reflecting cooperation, concern."

"I need to indicate to the House that we yesterday had a very fruitful interaction on the issue that is agitating minds of the public. There was gracious presence of leaders of political parties, including Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition. Without going into the details, the deliberations were consensual, reflecting cooperation, concern, and the issue is not between institutions inter se," Dhankar told the House today.

"It is not that Executive, Legislature, or Judiciary are pitted against each other. All the institutions in the country have to function in tandem, in togetherness and also there are checks and balances which are well meant," he said.

Dhankar said that the meeting concluded with both the leader of the House and Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha agreeing that they would discuss the issue with their respective parties and come for further deliberations.

"It has been given by both Leader of the House (Jagat Prakash Nadda) and Leader of the Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge) that after having wider consultations amongst all concerned in their respective parties and otherwise, they would come to the Chairman for further deliberations. That was the conclusion after both Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition had shared their thoughts along with others," he said.

The meeting was held in the wake of allegations concerning Justice Yashwant Varma after a fire incident at his residence on March 14 led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash. Justice Varma has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family owns the cash. (ANI)

