Mumbai, March 26: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the results for the Clerk (Junior Associate) recruitment exam. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in. The preliminary exam was conducted nationwide across multiple centres between February 22 and March 1, 2025. Aspirants who appeared for the test have been eagerly awaiting the outcome, which is expected to be declared soon.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will advance to the SBI Clerk Mains Exam, scheduled for April 10, 2025. Along with the results, SBI will also release the Clerk scorecard, detailing subject-wise marks obtained by candidates. The selection process consists of three stages: the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and document verification. Only after successfully completing all stages will candidates be considered for the final appointment. SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025 Out Shortly at sbi.co.in: When Is the Mains Exam Scheduled For? What Are the Next Steps After Prelims Results.

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2025

Candidates can download their SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) result by following these steps:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in

Click on the result link under ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) (Tentative Date for Main Examination: 10.04.2025)’

Enter your login credentials

Download and save your SBI Clerk result NIFT Result 2025 Release Date on nift.ac.in: National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam Results Delayed, What We Know So Far.

The SBI Clerk selection process has three stages: preliminary exam, mains exam, and document verification. Candidates who clear the prelims advance to the mains exam, which determines the final merit list based on aggregate marks. The mains exam covers General/Financial Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning & Computer Aptitude. After qualifying, candidates must complete document verification before final selection.

