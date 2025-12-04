New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Thursday, met with Mikhail Murashko, the Health Minister of the Russian Federation, to discuss enhancing bilateral collaboration and partnership in the health sector.

In a post shared on X, JP Nadda said, "Met Mr. Mikhail Murashko, Hon'ble Health Minister of Russian Federation today. Discussed various health sector related issues and agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration and partnership in health sector. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to advancing a shared vision of accessibility to affordable and quality healthcare."

The meeting comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Russia remains India's strategic partner in technology and Defence despite the recent geopolitical developments.

Speaking at the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) ministerial meeting at Manekshaw Centre here, Singh said that the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will further strengthen the special privileged partnership between the two nations.

"Russia is India's strategic partner in technology and defence. Our relationship has been maintained despite geopolitical developments. Our Prime Minister and President Putin have been in regular contact at the apex level. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China in June 2025, both leaders held extensive interactions," the Defence Minister said.

"We were also eagerly awaiting the visit of His Excellency, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which has been fulfilled today. I believe this Leaders' Summit will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Partnership between our two countries," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has departed from Russia for his two-day State visit to India, as reported by TASS. According to the Russian media outlet, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and economics, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported.

Putin's visit marks his first to India since 2021 and his first since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. (ANI)

