New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, on Thursday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign 2025 under the 'Seva Pakhwada'. Nadda also urged every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all.

In a post on X, Nadda wrote, "Joined the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' campaign in New Delhi today on Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji's birth anniversary. Inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision, every act of cleanliness is a tribute to our shared duty towards a Swachh Bharat. #Swachhotsav."

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Civil Engineering Student Ends Life by Suicide in Nalanda; Harassment by Chandi Engineering College Principal Alleged.

Earlier today, Defence Minister (Raksha Mantri) Rajnath Singh felicitated sanitation workers as part of the 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign at the Army Headquarters.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband's Ear During Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; Both File Police Complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Mantri Singh stated that today, the country is celebrating 'Swachhata Diwas' as part of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', which has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution.

Singh said, "We have gathered here on the important occasion of Swachhata Diwas. The way 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution is amazing. The nation is celebrating Swachhata Diwas today as part of that revolution. A person who keeps his house and surroundings clean gives a message that he is disciplined and responsible...".

Defence Minister Singh also planted a sapling at the Army Headquarters, as part of the 'Swachhata hi Sewa' campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)