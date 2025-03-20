New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Joint Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has scheduled its sittings on March 25 and April 2, 2025.

On March 25, the committee will interact with two esteemed guests. First, they will meet Justice D.N. Patel, the Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Following this, they will engage in a discussion with R. Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India. The committee's next sitting on April 2, will feature interactions with two more distinguished personalities.

Justice Hemant Gupta, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will share his insights, followed by a discussion with Justice B.S. Chauhan, former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the Chairman of the 21st Law Commission of India. These sittings are part of the committee's review of the two bills, which aim to introduce significant changes in the Constitution and the laws governing Union Territories.

BJP MP and 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) JPC Chairperson, PP Chaudhary, told ANI on March 18: "In today's meeting, former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated, and for three hours, the members interacted with him. The members also interacted with Justice Ajit Prakash Shah for almost two hours. The meeting lasted for five hours, and it was a very positive meeting. The members sought clarification on various issues."

Former Solicitor General Harish Salve expressed confidence that the ONOE Bill did not violate any Constitutional provision and dismissed allegations that it would harm the federal structure of the country.

Harish Salve heard the members' questions and presented his opinion, stating that 'One Nation, One Election' is Constitutional and that both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections can be held together, which has happened earlier as well. He also said that there will be no curtailment of voters' rights and that we need to understand these aspects, a source told ANI.

According to sources, former Law Commission Chairman Ajit Shah reviewed the bill but didn't fully support its points; he asked for modifications. The JPC Chairman requested him to provide the necessary modifications in writing. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for ONOE is gathering views and constitutional suggestions from all members, and the committee will modify the bill accordingly.

Sources also indicate that the committee will soon launch a website to gather views from different stakeholders. The Opposition leaders also said that the meeting was going very smooth and that they are discussing and clarifying their queries with the experts.

PP Chaudhary had earlier told ANI that "we will bring 'One Nation, One Election' for the benefit of the country. The doubts of the members are being cleared through discussions with experts. A portal was to be launched, and its presentation was made."

"After making some corrections, the website for 'One Nation, One Election' will be launched, where stakeholders and others can share their opinions clause-wise," he added.

The website will have the bill attached in both Hindi and English, allowing people to give their general opinion after reading the Constitution of India. "We want to make full use of technology so that we know what the country wants. Political parties are on the receiving end, so we want to hear from all sections of society. We will deliberate through the website and as witnesses," he said further.

"Members have also spoken about experts, and we are calling experts from time to time to seek their views. Advertisements will be placed in various newspapers and electronic media, allowing stakeholders to share their opinions on what form 'One Nation, One Election' should take. The advertisement will have a QR code for access, and people can share their opinions after reading the bill details," Chaudhary explained.

Every member of the JPC is working in the national interest, PP Chaudhary said. The Constitution Amendment Bill on One Nation, One Election, currently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. (ANI)

