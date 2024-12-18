New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill,2024 held a meeting with the All India Shia Personal Law Board members on Wednesday.

The committe heard the views of the board on the Bill.

After the meeting, the Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament Jagdambika Pal told ANI that the members put forth their views on the Bill.

"The members of the All India Shia Personal Law Board had come. They have presented their views on this bill. Our members have asked for more questions and views regarding the proposed amendments. They said that they would write to us. We will also call them if needed...," Pal said.

Recently, the Lok Sabha approved a motion to extend the tenure of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and mandated the presentation of their report by the end of the 2025 Budget Session.

On December 5, Jagdambika Pal, head of the JPC noted that the committee had held 27 meetings in Delhi prior to the extension of its tenure. These meetings included discussions with multiple stakeholders and various ministries of the Government of India.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The JPC is conducting extensive consultations with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories to ensure a comprehensive overhaul of the legislation. (ANI)

