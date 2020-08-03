New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Monday felicitated its 25 COVID-19 warriors who worked "round-the-clock" to ensure that every infected employee was back in the best of their health.

The group of these 25 outstanding employees included doctors, administration staff, drivers, cooks and security guards.

"We may be living in a challenging era, but we believe in putting our employees at the core of our operations and doing everything possible so that they remain in their best of health," said the company's Chairman Naveen Jindal.

He added, "Today's felicitation is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these brave JSPL employees. These employees served their colleagues selflessly and courageously through these difficult times. These outstanding employees will further inspire others, in and outside the organisation."

India is passing through one of the most challenging periods in its history. JSPL has taken several measures, in keeping with the government guidelines and WHO protocol, to protect its employees from the virus, and to create a safe workplace, the company stated.

But, as the severity of the crisis shows, there could still be some instances where people get infected by the virus despite taking all possible precautions.

The company said a few of the JSPL employees contracted the virus. In this crisis, the rest of the JSPL workforce rose to the occasion and ensured that the infected employees recovered no time.

"JSPL stands with the Union Government and state governments in protecting the lives of its employees and their families and ensuring their well-being, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, while contributing to the India Growth Story," the company added.

