Ballari (Karnataka), Apr 27 (PTI) JSW Steel said on Tuesday it has tripled Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) production at its Ballari plant.

The company noted that the COVID-19 impact is seen as a national emergency, and the demand for LMO has increased multiple times in the country.

The total supplies of LMO for the month of April 2021 will be in excess of 11500 tons from JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works (Ballari plant), it said in a statement.

Major part of the supply is to Karnataka, it said.

JSW has more than tripled LMO supply from JSW Vijayanagar plant from an average of 200 tons per day in early April to over 680 tons per day currently.

President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, Rajashekhar Pattanasetty,said: "We have taken several measures to increase the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen at the hospitals.

This includes optimisation of steel production and increasing Liquid Medical Oxygen availability".

