Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked the administration to take precautions and remain prepared to deal with cyclones and floods as the period between June and October is crucial.

Chairing a meeting of the State Level Committee on Natural Calamities, Patnaik said that as the southwest monsoon has been active in the state, the period from June to October is very crucial from that point of view.

He said the state's approach towards dealing with disasters is very clear -- "each life is precious".

Stressing on community involvement, the chief minister said Odisha has earned accolades from across the world for successful disaster management amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our disaster management is totally based on the whole of the government approach," he said.

Patnaik said that disasters have become frequent and the state has already drawn the attention of the Centre towards this.

A huge amount of funds are required to set up disaster-resilient infrastructure in Odisha, he said.

Pre-calamity information dissemination, relief and rescue operation, drinking water supply, health and animal services apparatus should be prepared before the calamities, he said.

This apart, the personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire services should remain on alert during the June to October period, Patnaik said.

The chief minister also directed all the districts to operate 24x7 control rooms and give priority to old, pregnant, children, persons with disabilities while undertaking relief and rescue operations.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, BJP MLA Jayant Sarangi, BJD MLAs PK Deb and Ananta Das, and MP Chandrasekhar Sahu were among those present in the meeting.

Several senior officers, including the chief secretary and special relief commissioner, also attended the meeting.

